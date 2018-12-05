 Skip to main content

Hockey Senators acquire Stefan Elliott and Tobias Lindberg from Penguins

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Stefan Elliott and forward Tobias Lindberg from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenceman Macoy Erkamps and forward Ben Sexton.

Elliott and Lindberg will report to the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators.

Elliott, 27, has a goal and seven assists in 20 games with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season.

The Vancouver native was selected 49th overall by Colorado in the 2009 NHL draft. He has appeared in 84 NHL games with the Avalanche, Arizona and Nashville, registering 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) and 16 penalty minutes.

Lindberg, a 23-year-old Stockholm native, returns to the Senators after originally being selected 102nd overall by Ottawa in the 2013 draft. He has two goals and four assists in 15 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.

Lindberg was traded to Toronto as part of the February 2016 trade that sent defenceman Dion Phaneuf to the Senators. He appeared in six games with the Maple Leafs in 2015-16, contributing two assists.

Erkamps, a 23-year-old defenceman from Delta, B.C., has a goal and five assists in 21 games with the ECHL’s Brampton Beast this season.

Sexton, 27, has nine points in 17 games with Belleville this campaign. The Ottawa native appeared in two games with the NHL Senators last season.

Belleville announced the completion of a transaction with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which has seen the Penguins acquire forward Ryan Scarfo from Belleville in exchange for future considerations.

