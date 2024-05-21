Senators add former NHL player and veteran executive Rob DiMaio to front office

The Ottawa Senators have added veteran executive Rob DiMaio to their front office, the NHL club announced Tuesday.

The Senators said in a release that the 56-year-old from Calgary will join general manager Steve Staios as director of player personnel and director of professional scouting.

DiMaio spent the last two seasons as assistant GM in Anaheim, where he was also the GM of the San Diego Gulls, the Ducks’ American Hockey League affiliate.

Before that, he spent 13 seasons with St. Louis and was the Blues’ director of player personnel between 2015 and 2022.

He helped construct the St. Louis roster that won the 2019 Stanley Cup.

As a player, DiMaio appeared in 894 career games with the New York Islanders, the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Boston, Carolina and Dallas.

As a junior he won back-to-back Memorial Cups with the Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers (1987-88) and helped Canada earn a gold medal at the 1988 world junior hockey championship.

“We are excited to add Rob’s experience and acumen to our hockey management team,” Staios said in a release. “He brings more than 30 years of experience as a player and executive and has a track record of success. Rob is a hard-working leader and will be a great match to the team and culture we are building here in Ottawa.”