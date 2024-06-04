Senators add Nolan Baumgartner and Mike Yeo to Travis Green’s coaching staff

Open this photo in gallery: Team Canada assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner directs a team practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, on Feb. 5, 2022. The Ottawa Senators announced on Tuesday that Baumgartner has been added to the team's coaching staff.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Ottawa Senators are adding Nolan Baumgartner and Mike Yeo as assistant coaches on Travis Green’s staff, while franchise legend Daniel Alfredsson returns to the team’s bench.

The Senators announced their coaching team Tuesday, with assistant Ben Sexton, goaltending coach Justin Peters and video coach Mike King also set to return.

Baumgartner, 48, was as an assistant coach with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose for the past two seasons.

He was an assistant when Green coached the Vancouver Canucks from 2017-21.

Yeo, 50, is a two-time NHL head coach and led the Minnesota Wild for four-plus seasons from 2011-12 through early 2016. He was an assistant in Vancouver over the past two seasons.

Alfredsson, 51, joined Jacques Martin’s staff as an assistant when Martin was promoted to the Senators’ interim head coach position in December 2023.

The Hall of Famer is the Senators’ all-time leading scorer with 1,157 career points.

Green was announced as Ottawa’s head coach on May 7 with Martin staying on as an adviser.

“I’m very excited to work with this group,” Green said in a release. “I think it represents a great combination of knowledge, coaching experience, youthfulness and playing experience, all of which are integral components to a coaching staff’s success.

“I’m of firm belief that we’ll be able to proactively collaborate as a group in the name of team success while establishing a winning culture.”