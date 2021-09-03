Senators agree to six-year, US$29.85-million contract with forward Drake Batherson

Open this photo in gallery Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson celebrates his first NHL goal during a game against the Detroit Red Wings, in Ottawa, on Nov. 15, 2018. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Ottawa Senators announced Friday they’ve agreed to a six-year, US$29.85-million contract with forward Drake Batherson.

Batherson, 23, was Ottawa’s fourth-leading scorer last year with 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists). His 17 goals were tied for second-highest on the club.

“Drake represents an integral component of our future at forward,” Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion said in a statement. “He possesses a strong ability to play at both ends of the ice, is a key power-play contributor and someone we expect to be a prominent player for us for several years to come.”

Batherson is scheduled to appear in his 100th career NHL game when Ottawa opens its 2021-22 season Oct. 14 against Toronto. He has registered 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) in 99 contests with the Senators.