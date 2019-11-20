 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Senators’ Bobby Ryan enters player-assistance program

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bobby Ryan prepares for a faceoff during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 2, 2019 in Toronto.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan will be away from the team indefinitely while taking part in the NHL/National Hockey League Players’ Association assistance program.

The NHL and NHLPA made the announcement Wednesday.

Both organizations said they will have no further comment.

Story continues below advertisement

The Senators later put out a statement from general manager Pierre Dorion.

“Bobby is an important member of the Ottawa Senators family and he has our full support as he tends to this matter,” Dorion said.

Ryan, 32, did not play for Ottawa in a win in Detroit on Tuesday.

Postmedia reported he left practice early on Monday because he was not feeling well, according to coach D.J. Smith.

The No. 2 overall pick by Anaheim in the 2005 draft, Ryan has one goal and three assists in 16 games this season. He has not played five games for Ottawa this season.

Ryan is the highest-paid player on the Senators. His seven-year, US$50.8-million contract expires after the 2021-22 season.

The Senators acquired Ryan in a trade with Anaheim in July 2013, on the same day they lost franchise player Daniel Alfredsson to the Detroit Red Wings in free agency.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter