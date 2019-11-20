Senators’ Bobby Ryan enters player-assistance program

Open this photo in gallery Bobby Ryan prepares for a faceoff during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 2, 2019 in Toronto. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan will be away from the team indefinitely while taking part in the NHL/National Hockey League Players’ Association assistance program.

The NHL and NHLPA made the announcement Wednesday.

Both organizations said they will have no further comment.

The Senators later put out a statement from general manager Pierre Dorion.

“Bobby is an important member of the Ottawa Senators family and he has our full support as he tends to this matter,” Dorion said.

Ryan, 32, did not play for Ottawa in a win in Detroit on Tuesday.

Postmedia reported he left practice early on Monday because he was not feeling well, according to coach D.J. Smith.

The No. 2 overall pick by Anaheim in the 2005 draft, Ryan has one goal and three assists in 16 games this season. He has not played five games for Ottawa this season.

Ryan is the highest-paid player on the Senators. His seven-year, US$50.8-million contract expires after the 2021-22 season.

The Senators acquired Ryan in a trade with Anaheim in July 2013, on the same day they lost franchise player Daniel Alfredsson to the Detroit Red Wings in free agency.