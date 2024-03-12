The Ottawa Senators took a hit Monday.

Head coach Jacques Martin said that centre Josh Norris will be out for the season after having shoulder surgery last week.

He suffered the injury in the second period of a 4-1 loss to Nashville on Feb. 27. Predators forward Cole Smith checked Norris into the back of the net and the Ottawa forward was down momentarily before getting up favouring his left shoulder.

Norris only played eight games in 2022-23 after missing almost three months due to a shoulder injury and eventually having season-ending surgery after re-aggravating the injury upon his return in January.

He had surgery on his left shoulder in 2019 after sustaining an injury at the world junior hockey championship.

The 24-year-old Norris had 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 50 games this season.