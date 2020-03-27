 Skip to main content
Senators commentator Gord Wilson tests positive for COVID-19

The Canadian Press
Home rink of the Ottawa Senators the Canadian Tire Centre is pictured in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Long-time Ottawa Senators broadcaster Gord Wilson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wilson’s status was confirmed on Friday by his wife, Patricia Boal, on an Ottawa newscast.

Boal, who works for CTV Ottawa, joined her network via FaceTime to make the announcement from their home.

Wilson is currently recovering at home and both he and Boal, who has not tested positive for the coronavirus, have been in self-isolation since March 18.

Boal said the diagnosis was confirmed Friday, about 11 days after Wilson was first tested.

Two Senators players tested positive earlier this month, while a Colorado Avalanche player became the third NHLer to have the COVID-19 virus on Thursday.

The Senators, including Wilson, were part of a recent California road trip that had games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles before the league postponed its season last week due to the outbreak.

San Jose Sharks defenceman and former Senator Erik Karlsson tweeted: “Thinking about you @gordwilson stay strong.”

Wilson is the colour commentator for Senators radio broadcasts on TSN 1200 and has been part of the Ottawa broadcast team since the franchise’s return to the NHL in 1992.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

