Senators defenceman Borowiecki suspended three games for hit on Golden Knights’ Eakin

Ottawa Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki has been suspended for the second time in less than a week.
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Monday night that Borowiecki was handed a three-game suspension without pay for an illegal check to the head of Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin.
The incident occurred at 15:24 of the first period in Ottawa’s 4-3 overtime loss against Vegas on Sunday.
Borowiecki was assessed a major penalty for charging and a game misconduct.
The 29-year-old is considered a repeat offender and will forfeit US$43,902.45. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Borowiecki was playing in his first game after serving a one-game suspension handed down on Oct. 24 for an elbow on Boston Bruins defenceman Urho Vaakanainen.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.