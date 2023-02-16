Chris Neil used to love saying he didn’t play for the name on the back of the jersey, but the logo on the front.

From the moment he put on an Ottawa Senators jersey, Neil was fully committed to the organization.

Drafted in the sixth round, 161st overall, in 1998, Neil went on to play 1,026 games over 15 seasons with the Senators, finishing with 112 goals and 250 points. Known for his physical play, Neil literally bled for the Senators, finishing his career with 2,522 penalty minutes.

On Friday night, Neil will become just the third player in the Senators’ modern era to have his jersey retired, joining Daniel Alfredsson and Chris Phillips.

“I remember when he came to his first training camp and he just fought everybody,” recalled Wade Redden, who spent six years as Neil’s teammate and remains a close friend. “He was determined to do whatever it took to play and he kind of always kept that mindset.”

The 43-year-old is one of only two players in NHL history to play more than 1,000 games and compile more than 2,500 penalty minutes while playing his entire career for one team.

“Chris is just such an incredible person,” said former teammate and roommate Mike Fisher. “He was always gracious with this time for fans and loved the game. There’s not many players like him who could play at a high level and fight and kind of do everything. I’m just so glad for him.”

Neil was best known for his gritty style and willingness to defend teammates, no matter the size of his opponent.

Redden recalled an incident during the Senators’ quarter-final series against the New York Islanders in 2003. It was the second game of the series and the Senators were up 3-0 a lock to tie the series 1-1. During the final minute of regulation Neil took on Eric Cairns, who had a good four inches and 20 pounds on Neil.

“He didn’t need to fight him at that point, but it was a statement,” said Redden. “I just remember it because we went pretty deep in the playoffs that year and it was moments like those that defined that run.”

While he was best known for his fights, Neil played with a high level of skill.

“He was really underrated as far as the skill he brought,” said Fisher. “I don’t think there was anyone better for those open ice body checks. He was the guy opposing D-men didn’t want to be on the ice against because Chris would make them pay.”

That willingness to take on anyone and defend his teammates quickly made Neil a fan favourite.

Originally from Flesherton, Ont., Neil quickly settled into life in Ottawa and has now set down deep roots in the nation’s capital.

It’s where he met his wife, Caitlin, and the pair are now raising their three children, Hailey, Cole and Finn, while remaining active in the community.

The Neils have been supporters of Rogers House, a pediatric palliative-care centre, serving as the honorary chairs. Chris Neil has spent countless hours in minor-hockey rinks coaching his sons and last season opened Icelyn Skating Trails, which features two kilometres of ice-skating trails winding through Neil’s Stittsville property he had purchased earlier in his career.

Last fall Neil was named the Senators’ vice-president of business and community development.

Finding ways to give back to the community has always been a priority for Neil, and when his professional career came to an end his commitment remained.

“He’s always had a big heart,” said Redden, who made the trip from his home in Kelowna, B.C. to be on hand for the celebration. “He cares. He’s committed to his family and he’s one of those guys that what you see is what you get.”

For many players Neil was the example they measured themselves against.

“He set the precedent for what players should strive for,” said former teammate Zack Smith. “You need older guys like that to influence players. They set the example.”

What many might not know about Neil was his love of pranks. Throughout the years Neil managed to get the best of numerous unsuspecting teammates.

Some hijinks included Neil putting Smith’s clothes in the ice machine during practice, leaving Smith in search of dry clothes. He once filled Patrick Lalime’s entire car with popcorn, and another instance hid a piece of salmon inside Patrick Wiercioch’s motor to fill the car with an awful smell.

Teammates would try to get Neil in retaliation, but the payback was often worse.

“He loved to be the prankster, but he didn’t take it back very well,” said Smith. “He always took things to the next level so no one wanted to do anything to him. You were scared for guys who did things to him.”

Neil was also extremely superstitious.

“I don’t know if I ever saw anyone more superstitious,” recalled Fisher. “You knew not to mess with his routine. Certain things just happened at specific times.”

It is many of those memories that resonate with teammates and a reason why he remains popular.

A number of former teammates, including Alfredsson, Phillips, Redden and Zack Smith, will be on hand for the ceremony.