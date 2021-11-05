Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk attempts to tip a shot during a game against the Montreal Canadiens, at the Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, on Feb. 22, 2020.Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators have named forward Brady Tkachuk as team captain.

The Senators made the announcement Friday. Tkachuk is the 10th captain in franchise history.

The 22-year-old Tkachuk is in his fourth professional season after being drafted fourth overall by Ottawa in 2018. After missing training camp due to a contract dispute, Tkachuk signed a seven-year, US$57.5-million contract hours before Ottawa’s Oct. 14 home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tkachuk has 129 points (62 goals, 67 assists) in 205 career games with the Senators. He has two goals and two assists in seven games so far this season.

Tkachuk will make his debut as Senators captain when Ottawa hosts Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon.

“Brady’s ingrained understanding of what it means to be a pro has made him the right choice for the team’s captaincy,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. “He holds a unique skill set and places team success above all else. Admired by teammates and coaches, and respected by opponents, he’s certain to serve as a great ambassador for both our team and for the city of Ottawa.”

Tkachuk will be supported by full-time alternate captain Thomas Chabot and a rotating group of alternates comprised of Connor Brown, Nick Paul and Nikita Zaitsev.