The Ottawa Senators have sent defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and two draft picks to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Wednesday.

Ottawa is dealing Chicago its 2023 second-round pick and 2026 fourth-round selection.

Zaitsev signed a seven-year, US$31.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017. However, he was traded to the Senators in 2019.

The 31-year-old defenceman has just one more year remaining on the contract.

He has five assists and eight penalty minutes in 28 games for Ottawa this season.

“We’re pleased to afford Nikita a fresh start,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s a pro’s pro who showcased himself to be a caring teammate and quiet leader throughout his Sens tenure.

“We’re thankful for his time in Ottawa and wish he and his family the best in his next chapter.”