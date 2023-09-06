The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year, US$64.4-million extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Sanderson, 21, had four goals and 28 assists in 77 games as a rookie with the Senators last season.

The contract, which pays him $8.05-million annually, begins in 2024-25 and runs through 2031-32.

Sanderson enters the upcoming season in the final year of his entry-level contract.

The 21-year-old American was picked fifth overall by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL draft.

Before entering the NHL, he played two seasons at the University of North Dakota. He also represented the United States at the 2021 world junior hockey championship.

“Jake’s transition to the pro game has been flawless,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion in a statement.

“He’s a very mature young man who demonstrates a routine and skillful ability to play important minutes with poise. An effortless skater who holds himself to a high standard, he has the talent to be one of the best all-around defencemen in the NHL for years to come. We’re very pleased to have another significant member of our core group of players under long-term contract.”