Senators sign defenceman Justin Falk to one-year deal

The Ottawa Senators have bolstered their blue line with the addition of Justin Falk.
The 30-year-old defenceman signed a one-year, two-way deal with the club on Friday and will be available to play on Saturday when the Senators hostto the San Jose Sharks.
The deal pays Falk a pro-rated US$650,000 in the NHL and US$185,000 in the AHL.
Falk has played in 269 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres, scoring three goals and adding 30 assists.
This season, the native of Snowflake, Man., went to camp with the Calgary Flames before signing a professional tryout contract with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, where he played eight games.
