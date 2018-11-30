 Skip to main content

Hockey Senators sign defenceman Justin Falk to one-year deal

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Senators sign defenceman Justin Falk to one-year deal

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Buffalo Sabres defenceman Justin Falk and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner during a game on March 26, 2018.

John E. Sokolowski/Reuters

The Ottawa Senators have bolstered their blue line with the addition of Justin Falk.

The 30-year-old defenceman signed a one-year, two-way deal with the club on Friday and will be available to play on Saturday when the Senators hostto the San Jose Sharks.

The deal pays Falk a pro-rated US$650,000 in the NHL and US$185,000 in the AHL.

Story continues below advertisement

Falk has played in 269 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres, scoring three goals and adding 30 assists.

This season, the native of Snowflake, Man., went to camp with the Calgary Flames before signing a professional tryout contract with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, where he played eight games.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?