Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg makes a save during a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, at the Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, on March 16.Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a three-year, US$8.25-million contract extension Monday.

The deal with the pending unrestricted free agent that carries an average annual value of $2.75-million was announced just under five hours before the NHL’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

The 29-year-old is in his second season in the nation’s capital after being claimed off waivers last March from the Winnipeg Jets.

Forsberg is 14-12-2 with a .918 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average in 2021-22 for the rebuilding Senators.

The Swede was originally selected in the seventh round of the 2011 draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Forsberg has a record of 29-41-7 win a .908 save percentage and a 3.05 GAA in 87 career NHL games.

Matt Murray, who is currently out injured, still has two years left on his contract that pays in $6.25-million per season the netminder signed with Ottawa following a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins in October 2020.

Ottawa traded away one of its other pending UFAs on Sunday, shipping centre Nick Paul to the Tampa Bay Lightning for winger Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round pick in 2024.