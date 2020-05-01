 Skip to main content
Senators sign Russian defenceman Artem Zub to one-year, entry-level contract

Open this photo in gallery

Artyom Zub of Russia, left, and Teemu Hartikainen of Finland during the Ice Hockey Euro Hockey Tour Karjala Cup match between Russia and Finland in Helsinki, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Jussi Nukari/The Associated Press

The Ottawa Senators have signed Russian defenceman Artem Zub to a one-year, entry-level contract.

The 24-year-old spent the 2019-20 season with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League, where he set career-highs in goals (13), assists (nine) and points (22).

The six-foot-two, 198-pound blue-liner also finished tied for the KHL lead with a plus-35 rating over 57 games.

Zub won gold as part of the Olympic Athletes from Russia team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and helped his country secure bronze at both the 2017 and 2019 world championships.

He should get plenty of opportunity as part of a young defence corps with the rebuilding Senators in 2020-21.

“We’re pleased that Artem has elected to pursue an NHL career here in Ottawa,” general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. “Artem is a smart defensive defenceman who moves the puck well and who utilizes his strength and mobility to make plays.

“His extensive international resume will help him transition to a North American style of play, but his key attribute is his sound ability to defend.”

In six KHL seasons split between St. Petersburg and Khabarovsk Amur, Zub registered 19 goals and 54 points in 256 games. He added a goal and 10 assists in 52 playoff contests.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
