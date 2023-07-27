The Ottawa Senators signed winger Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract worth US$5-million on Thursday.

Tarasenko, 31, is a six-time 30-goal scorer in the NHL.

Last season, Tarasenko had 18 goals and 32 assists in 69 games split between the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers.

Tarasenko had played the first 11 seasons of his career in St. Louis, winning a Stanley Cup in 2019, before he was traded to New York near last season’s trade deadline.

In 675 career games, he has totalled 270 goals and 304 assists.