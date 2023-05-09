Senators star Claude Giroux has been offered a sponsor’s exemption to play in the Commissionaires Ottawa Open, a PGA Tour Canada event.

Giroux will also be the tournament’s honorary chair.

He isn’t the first active NHL player to compete in a PGA Tour Canada event.

Winnipeg Jets forwards Mark Scheifele (2018, 2022) and Kyle Conner (2019) have both played in the CentrePort Canada Railpark Manitoba Open.

Their Jets teammate Blake Wheeler will also play that event in August.

The 35-year-old Giroux signed with Ottawa last summer and went on to earn his 1,000th NHL point and a career-best 35 goals.