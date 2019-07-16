 Skip to main content

Hockey Senators trade Zack Smith to Blackhawks for Artem Anisimov

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Senators trade Zack Smith to Blackhawks for Artem Anisimov

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Long-time Ottawa Senators forward Zack Smith has been traded to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators traded forward Zack Smith to the Chicago Blackhawks for centre Artem Anisimov on Tuesday.

Smith, 31, had been the current longest-serving member of the Senators after being selected 79th overall in the 2008 NHL draft.

The native of Maple Creek, Sask., scored 94 goals and 193 points in 612 career regular-season games with Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith, who was placed on waivers last September only to go unclaimed by the league’s other 30 teams, added nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 45 playoff contests. He registered nine goals and 28 points for the rebuilding Senators in 2018-19.

Anisimov, also 31, had 15 goals and 37 points in 78 games with Chicago last season. In 703 career outings with the Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets, the native of Yaroslavl, Russia, has put up 163 goals and 347 points.

The 54th pick in the 2006 draft by the Rangers has added eight goals and nine assists in 43 playoff games.

The move for Anisimov adds both depth down the middle in the nation’s capital and pushes the Senators over to the NHL’s salary cap floor of $60.2 million.

Smith has two years left on a contract that carries an annual average value of US$3.25 million, while Anisimov’s current deal also runs through 2020-21 with an AAV of $4.55 million, according to capfriendly.com.

Anisimov immediately becomes the second-highest paid forward on Ottawa’s active roster behind Bobby Ryan and his $7.25-million cap hit.

Including the combined $9.525 million owed to injured wingers Marian Gaborik and Clarke MacArthur in 2019-20, Ottawa’s wage bill for next season is currently projected at $60.86 million, with restricted free agent centre Colin White still in need of a new contract.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter