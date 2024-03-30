Open this photo in gallery: Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) and Ottawa Senators' Parker Kelly (27) collide during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on March 30, 2024.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Brady Tkachuk scored the winning goal on the power play with 1:45 left in the game to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 victory over the wallowing Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Ridly Greig and Boris Katchouk also scored for the Senators.

Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers replied for Winnipeg.

Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves for Ottawa (33-36-4), which extended its winning streak to five games.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 of 27 shots for Winnipeg (44-24-6) before their fourth straight sellout of 15,225 fans at Canada Life Centre. It was Winnipeg’s sixth consecutive loss.

It was the third game of a five-game homestand for Winnipeg.

The Jets tied the game 2-2 midway through the third period on the power play. With Greig off for hooking, Scheifele’s shot deflected off an Ottawa defenceman past Korpisalo. Kyle Connor and Josh Morrisey assisted.

Greig took advantage of some great forechecking by Tkachuk, grabbed a loose puck and put the puck in the net behind a fallen Hellebuyck to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead.

With the score tied 1-1, Hellebuyck stopped Katchouk on a breakaway midway through the middle frame. And Korpisalo robbed Gabe Vilardi.

The Senators tied the game at 1-1 when Katchouk converted a 4-on-1 into the open side of the net, thanks to a perfect pass from Erik Brannstrom. Mark Kastelic also had a helper.

The Jets had opened the scoring just 1:58 into the second period as Ehlers pounced on a Sean Monahan rebound while on Korpisalo’s doorstep. Dylan DeMelo also assisted.

Hellebuyck robbed Tim Stutzle on the power play in the opening minute of the second.

There was no scoring in the first period. Hellebuyck robbed Mathieu Joseph on a shot while alone in front during the second minute. He was also sharp, stopping a dangerous drive by Jake Sanderson during a power play.

Korpisalo stopped Logan Stanley, who whistled a shot at him in the dying seconds of the first while killing a penalty.

NOTES

Jets Gabe Vilardi returned after missing 15 games with an enlarged spleen. … Hellebuyck played in his 500th NHL game. Jets fans gave him a standing ovation when it was announced during the game. Hellebuyck saluted the fans in response.

UP NEXT

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024.