Canada will likely have to do without Shane Wright at the 2024 world junior hockey championship.

The 19-year-old forward is eligible to play at the tournament, but Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis says he doesn’t envision Wright on the roster.

Speaking to reporters at the PrimeTime sports conference today, Francis added the player has “kind of been there, done that.”

Francis said he’s been in touch with Hockey Canada.

Wright captained his country to gold at last year’s tournament in Halifax.

The Burlington, Ont., product has had an up-and-down start to his professional career. Wright has a goal and an assist in 10 NHL games.