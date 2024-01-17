Open this photo in gallery: Arizona Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram reacts as Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri celebrates his team's overtime win in Calgary. The Flames won 3-2 on Jan. 16, 2024.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Yegor Sharangovich scored a power-play goal in overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

The Coyotes were penalized for too many men at 3:03 of overtime.

Sharangovich roofed a sharp-angled shot with 18 seconds remaining in extra time.

Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and Blake Coleman scored for the Flames (21-18-5) in their fourth win in a row.

Calgary starting goalie Dan Vladar made 25 saves for the win in front of an announced 17,407 at the Saddledome.

His Arizona counterpart Connor Ingram stopped 30 shots in the loss.

Sean Durzi had a goal and assist and Logan Cooley scored once for Arizona (21-18-3).

The Flames played without winger Jonathan Huberdeau (illness), with Walker Duehr drawing into the lineup.

Calgary also called up goaltender Dustin Wolf from the AHL’s Wranglers after declaring Jacob Markstrom day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Calgary improved to 4-5 in overtime this season.

The Coyotes led 2-0 on Cooley’s power-play goal at 6:37 of the third period. Durzi’s shot deflected off the toe of Cooley in the slot.

But Calgary pulled even with a pair of goals in a 63-second span. Coleman scored his team-leading 20th and his fifth in four games at 8:54 by redirecting a Rasmus Andersson feed from behind the goal line.

Kadri then extended his point streak to seven straight games driving the net to knock in a one-handed Martin Pospisil pass.

Arizona’s Durzi ended a 0-0 stalemate at 8:20 of the second period when the puck came off the boards to the defenceman at the point.

Durzi’s rising knuckleball shot grazed Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin to beat Vladar’s glove.

Calgary’s goalie otherwise had a strong second period. He turned away four shots during Arizona’s power play a minute into the period, stopped Cooley on a breakaway at 7:55 and denied Jason Zucker on a golden chance late in the period.

Up next

Flames: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Coyotes: Play the Canucks in Vancouver on Thursday.