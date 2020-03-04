 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-2 for third straight win

Josh Dubow
San Jose, Calif.
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) makes a save against Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) during the second period at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 3, 2020.

Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Evander Kane scored two goals to give the San Jose Sharks their first three-game winning streak since November with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

Stefan Noesen got the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Kane added an insurance tally 50 seconds later to give the Sharks three straight wins for the first time since Nov. 21-25. Antti Suomela also scored and Radim Simek added an empty-netter.

Martin Jones made 25 saves for San Jose.

Story continues below advertisement

Auston Matthews scored his 46th goal of the season and assisted on a dazzling goal by Mitch Marner, but Toronto failed to get its first four-game winning streak since December. Jack Campbell made 33 saves.

The game turned early in the third thanks to a fortunate bounce for San Jose. Suomela’s shot was stopped by Campbell, but the rebound caromed off the back boards to Noesen, who knocked it in to make it 3-2.

Then after Jones made a big save at the other end to preserve the lead, Kane scored his 24th goal of the season on a 2-on-1 rush.

The Sharks controlled play in the second period but still were unable to head into the third with a lead thanks to a highlight-reel goal by Marner.

The Maple Leafs were outshot 18-6 in the second but scored on two of those attempts, with Matthews beating Mario Ferraro to a rebound of Martin Marincin’s point shot to tie the game at 1.

Suomela answered 66 seconds later when he banked a shot from behind the goal-line off Campbell and into the net. But San Jose couldn’t add onto that lead despite peppering Campbell with shots.

Toronto nearly tied it while short-handed, but Jones robbed Zach Hyman on a rebound attempt. Jones had little chance against Marner late in the period.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthews slid a pass to Marner, who deftly played the puck between his legs to elude Brent Burns and then beat Jones with a backhand to the delight of the large contingent of Toronto fans.

The Sharks got the only goal in the first period when Kane deflected a shot by Burns on the power play for his 23rd of the season.

NOTES: Matthews has scored a goal in all seven career games he has played against San Jose. … Kane has multiple points in three straight games. … D Brandon Davidson made his Sharks debut after being acquired from Calgary at the Feb. 24 trade deadline. Davidson replaced Jacob Middleton, who is week to week with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Visit Los Angeles on Thursday.

Sharks: Host Minnesota on Thursday.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies