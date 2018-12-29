Sharks bombard Oilers in 7-4 shellacking

Logan Couture and Melker Karlsson scored twice and Erik Karlsson added a goal and three assists as the San Jose Sharks defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 7-4 Saturday afternoon.

Joonas Donskoi and Tomas Hertl each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks and Barclay Goodrow and Brent Burns had two assists. Goaltender Martin Jones made 22 saves as San Jose won its second in a row overall, fourth straight on the road and improved to 9-2-2 in its past 13 games.

Erik Karlsson, the two-time Norris Trophy winner as the league’s top defenseman while with Ottawa, returned to the Sharks’ lineup after a two-game suspension for a check to the head of Los Angeles’ Austin Wagner a week earlier. The defenseman extended his assists streak to 10 games, dating to Dec. 5.

Connor McDavid scored twice and Caleb Jones and Leon Draisaitl also tallied for Edmonton, which lost its fifth in a row. Oilers goalie Cam Talbot stopped 33 of 40 shots.

McDavid opened the scoring at 6:28 of the first period but the Sharks scored the next six goals.

Donskoi tied the score just 16 seconds later on a pretty tic-tac-toe passing play with Joe Thornton and Goodrow.

The Sharks took the lead on Hertl’s goal at 10:13 of the first. Hertl camped at the right post and a pass from Burns from the point slid all the way through a tangle of players in the slot to Hertl, who spun and banged the puck past Talbot.

The Sharks made it 4-1 in the second period on goals by Couture and Erik Karlsson. The Sharks outshot the Oilers 16-7 in the period.

Melker Karlsson and Couture scored in the opening 8:25 of the third to make it 6-1.

Jones, playing in his sixth NHL game, stopped the run with his first career goal at 10:40 of the third.

Melker Karlsson restored the five-goal advantage before Draisaitl and McDavid scored in the last 3:07 for the final margin.