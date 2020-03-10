 Skip to main content
Shea Thedore scores winner, Golden Knights beat Oilers 3-2 in overtime

Shane Jones
Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury battles for the puck with Edmonton Oilers right winger Zack Kassian during the third period at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday.

Walter Tychnowicz/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Shea Theodore scored the overtime winner as the Vegas Golden Knights maintained their hold on first place in the Pacific Division, defeating the second-place Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday.

Theodore picked the top corner 2:13 into OT on a feed from Jonathan Marchessault, who scored the tying goal.

Nicolas Roy also scored for the Golden Knights (39-24-8), who have gone 11-2-0 in their past 13 games and are now three points up on Edmonton for the division lead.

Alex Chiasson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins responded for the Oilers (37-24-9), who were playing without captain Connor McDavid, missing the game due to an illness.

Edmonton got the scoring started nine minutes into the first period as Chiasson tipped an Oscar Klefbom shot past Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury for his 11th of the season and his third goal in the last four games.

Vegas drew even with a power-play goal with three minutes remaining in the opening frame as a Nate Schmidt point blast was deflected by Roy before it clipped off of Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen’s glove and in.

The Golden Knights outshot the Oilers 15-3 in the first period.

There was no scoring in the second period — the best chance being a crossbar hit by Vegas forward Nick Cousins — with the shots sitting at 30-14 after 40 minutes.

The Oilers regained the lead seven minutes into the third as Kailer Yamamoto battled hard to send the puck in front to allow Nugent-Hopkins to score his 22nd.

Marchessault tied the game with eight minutes left in the third, lofting home his 22nd and first even-strength goal in 18 games.

The final shots were 48-24 for Vegas.

The Oilers continue their homestand with a game against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, while the Golden Knights play the fourth game of a five-game trip in Minnesota on Thursday.

NOTES: It was the third of four meetings between the two teams this season. They split the first two games, both played in Vegas. Their final matchup goes on March 31 in Edmonton In addition to McDavid, the Oilers were without the services of Joakim Nygard (hand) and Mike Green (knee) Out with injuries for the Golden Knights were Alex Tuch (leg) and Mark Stone (lower body).

