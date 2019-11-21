Sheldon Keefe unveiled as new Leafs coach with work cut out after six-game skid

Open this photo in gallery Sheldon Keefe, right, poses with his family after being officially introduced as the Toronto Maple Leafs new head coach Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. Keefe takes over for Mike Babcock, who was fired on Wednesday. David Brandt/The Associated Press

Already five years in, it seems the Toronto Maple Leafs’ “Shanaplan” is going to need more time to bear fruit.

That was the overwhelming message from team power brokers on Thursday as Sheldon Keefe was unveiled as the 31st head coach in franchise history.

Mike Babcock was supposed to be the guy to enact the Shanaplan, the nickname given to club president Brendan Shanahan’s total team overhaul.

But after three consecutive seasons of first-round playoff exits and with the team struggling out of the gate this year with a 9-10-4 start, Babcock was dismissed Wednesday and now it’s Keefe’s turn to take the tiller.

After a whirlwind Wednesday – as head coach of the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, Keefe held the morning skate before learning of his promotion and flying to Arizona – the 39-year-old is ready for his first crack at NHL-level coaching. The Leafs faced the hometown Coyotes on Thursday night.

Keefe’s first task will be to fix the damage done to the players’ psyches after losing six games in a row.

“It’s going to take us time to really have it look the way we want it to,” Keefe said at a news conference in Glendale, Ariz., where he appeared alongside Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas on Thursday afternoon. “But we’re looking just through a little extra spirit and changes [that we make] that the players can go out and be confident and then results should follow.”

Unlike Babcock, who never seemed to fully buy into Dubas’s vision, Keefe should have no such qualms. After all, this is the third time that Keefe has been given a head-coaching position under Dubas.

The first was in 2012, when Dubas fired Mike Stapleton as head coach of the OHL’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and replaced him with Keefe. The success Keefe brought to the Soo – finishing first over all in the OHL in his second full season there – was enough for Dubas to hire Keefe again, this time to coach the Marlies, in 2015.

Dubas explained that the vision they both share is of a team that is fast, full of talent and allows the players licence to be creative. But he expects players to have a dogged determination to win the puck back once it has been turned over.

The Leafs have been criticized this year for not having much in the way of team toughness – particularly after the off-season trade of Nazem Kadri – but Dubas said that a team playing in this relentless style should develop its own sort of toughness.

“I know it’s not the rough-and-tumble way of doing it, but I think that in itself brings its own toughness, and our hope is that by the end of the game we’ve sort of broken the [other team’s] will a little bit,” Dubas said. “It will take a little while to get there, but that’s what we’re hoping to do.”

The 33-year-old executive said that firing a head coach 23 games into a season is not the “optimal time” to do it, but he felt it had to be done after watching the team’s inconsistent play over the past two or three weeks.

He added that, having gone through something like this before with Keefe, albeit it far below the NHL level, the decision was “a little bit easier.”

Like any relationship, the bond between Keefe and Dubas has had its ups and downs. But the highs have been memorable, such as delivering Toronto its first pro hockey championship since 1967 when the Marlies claimed the 2018 Calder Cup as AHL champions.

“Sheldon and I, in our past, have had some of the biggest disagreements and arguments I’ve ever had with anybody [I’ve been] working with,” Dubas said. “But in the end I think we’re largely philosophically and in terms of style of play – we’ve always been aligned and on the same page.”

Keefe met with the players Thursday for the first time – although he has coached 13 of them with the Marlies and even played against Jason Spezza.

“My message to the players today is that I’m not focused on what this team isn’t, I’m focused on what this team is and we’ve got really good people here,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of talent and we have the ability to make life hard on the other team in a lot of ways. So focusing on that we believe will produce positive results.”