Sheldon Keefe’s message must have sunk in as Maple Leafs get their swagger back

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (88) and goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) celebrate a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Arena, on Feb. 20, 2020.

On Thursday morning, the Maple Leafs awoke to a disconcerting reality. For the first time in a bit, they had dropped out of a playoff spot.

Sheldon Keefe mused later in the day that his team was still in a better position than it was at the all-star break, but it sure didn’t seem like it. Not after being manhandled by Pittsburgh on Tuesday and three losses in the previous four games.

He even said he looked forward to seeing the way Toronto would respond in a rematch Thursday night with the Penguins at Scotiabank Arena. Eye roll, please. Pittsburgh has been playing like a Stanley Cup contender. The Maple Leafs, not so much.

Something interesting and unexpected happened hours later.

Playing its most complete game in weeks, and possibly the whole season, Toronto beat the Penguins 4-0 behind goals from Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Kasperi Kapanen and Zach Hyman and a strong performance by Frederik Andersen.

The Maple Leafs were so frustrated with their opponent that Pittsburgh’s Jared McCann fought Maple Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen and then ran into Andersen in the net shortly thereafter.

The swagger changed that fast in a matter of 48 hours.

The Maple Leafs were coming off embarrassing 5-2 losses to the Sabres and Penguins. In the latter game, they went 0-for-4 on the power play, gave up three power-play goals and were out of it in the second period.

It was such a dreadful performance that it left Keefe exasperated and angry. He blistered the team during the first intermission and ripped it during his postmortem with the media after the game.

He confessed to being bewildered by the different issues that bedevil the team on different nights.

Keefe hoped for better against Pittsburgh in the return engagement, even if he did not exactly set the bar high.

“I just want to see a response in our effort, enthusiasm and competitiveness,” he said. "We need signs of life. That is what we are looking for at this time.”

As it turned out, the Penguins did not come out with the zip they had on Tuesday and the Maple Leafs were more attentive and invested.

“It’s definitely not hard to feel embarrassed about how the game went [Tuesday night],” said Justin Holl, the Toronto defenceman.

For the most part, there wasn’t much excitement generated during the first period. Andersen and Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray exchanged a handful of good saves and the game went to the first intermission 0-0.

Muzzin opened the scoring with a sizzling slap shot with 12:15 left in the second. Nylander scored his 27th goal of the season, boosting his career high, on a power play a little more than two minutes later. Kapanen then scored on a break-away 6:56 before the second intermission, and had his dust-up with McCann three minutes later. Hyman added his 19th goal of the season early in the third period to put the game away. He has five goals in the past six games.

Andersen, who is struggling worse than at any time in his NHL career, started despite giving up 13 goals in three games since his return from a neck injury. He had lost four successive starts and entered the night with the lowest save percentage (.906) and highest goals-against average (2.97) he has had in seven seasons.

Anderson shut out the Penguins on 26 shots on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs successfully shut down Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, which few teams are able to do. Crosby had a goal and three assists against them on Tuesday and had 23 points in 13 games since he returned from injury on Jan. 14.

Pittsburgh outscored Toronto 11-3 in two previous games and was hoping to sweep the season series for the first time in five years. It didn't happen.

Toronto moved back ahead of Florida into third place in the Atlantic Division, pending the outcome of the Panthers’ late engagement in Los Angeles. Their next game at home is Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes before leaving for games in Tampa on Feb. 25 and Sunrise, Fla., on Feb. 27.

Muzzin added two assists to go with his fifth goal of the season, and John Tavares had two assists and went 15-7 in faceoffs in the victory.