Sheldon Kennedy says he appreciates the language and tone from Hockey Canada.

Much like the rest of the country — citizens, fans, the federal government and corporate sponsors alike — he wants to see what comes next.

The sport’s under-fire national federation made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country’s 2018 world junior team.

Hockey Canada, which made a series of promises in its letter, says participation by the players in question will be mandatory — unlike before — and that anyone who declines will be banned from all activities and programs effective immediately.

Kennedy, a voice for victims following his own experience being abused by then-coach Graham James in junior hockey, says that while what he read was a good start, he’s hopeful actions follow suit.

Hockey Canada says it now requires players, coaches, team staff and volunteers associated with its high-performance program to participate in mandatory sexual violence and consent training. It will also conduct a full third-party review of the organization’s governance.