Shell-shocked Canucks try to regroup after Game 1 mauling against Golden Knights

Open this photo in gallery Zach Whitecloud and Nick Holden of the Vegas Golden Knights combine to hit Antoine Roussel of the Vancouver Canucks during the third period in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 23, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

After the Canucks’ meltdown on Sunday, the question that looms is whether it was a one-off playoff stinker or a troubling sign of what’s to come?

After eliminating the defending Stanley Cup champions two nights earlier, Vancouver was throttled by the Vegas Golden Knights 5-0 in the first game of their Western Conference semi-final series.

The Canucks failed in pretty much every facet, other than at faceoffs. They fumbled pucks. They got bottled up and trapped in their own end. They lost their composure against an opponent they have yet to beat in regulation time in three seasons. With Sunday’s defeat, they are now 0-9-2 against Vegas.

The evening began with Antoine Roussel, the agitator who plays on Vancouver’s left wing, chirping at Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner during pregame warm-ups. The latter went on to pitch a shutout.

“I want to thank him,” Lehner said afterward. “He got a performance out of me that was a couple percentage points more [than usual]. I hope he keeps going. He is just poking the bear.”

That wasn’t the worst of Roussel’s night of misadventure. At one point, he ducked a fight with Vegas forward Ryan Reaves, who then clucked at him like a chicken. Later, Roussel was assessed a 10-minute misconduct penalty after he poked Reaves with his stick, and then hugged and whispered something not so sweet in his ear.

Golden Knights players tapped their sticks and jeered Roussel when he exited the penalty box.

“I don’t think he is distracting anyone but himself,” Vegas winger Reilly Smith said. “If that’s the way he wants to play the whole series, he’ll just hurt his own team.”

Vancouver was outshot, 39-26, and outhit, 54-45, with Reaves delivering a game-high 11.

After Vegas took a 4-0 lead with its third goal of the second period, Canucks winger Tanner Pearson trashed his stick on the bench.

It was that kind of a night all around. Two of the Canucks’ young stars, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, never got a shot on goal. Between them, Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller had three. Netminder Jacob Markstrom was pulled in the third period after allowing his fifth goal on 34 shots.

“I don’t think it was the kind of game any of us wanted to play,” Chris Tanev, the Vancouver defenceman, said Monday during a video call with journalists.

Vancouver head coach Travis Green called it his team’s worst game of the post-season. The Canucks eliminated Minnesota in four games in the return-to-play qualifying tournament, and then dispatched the St. Louis Blues in six games in the Stanley Cup’s first round.

“Each series presents a new challenge,” Green said on Monday. “First and foremost, we have to play better and I am confident we will. There were just a lot of little things we didn’t do well. We weren’t sharp.

“It’s part of playoff hockey. I’m sure our team is pissed off and should be. You learn there are ups and down and there’s adversity. Any time we have asked our team to respond, they’ve done it.”

The Golden Knights, the top seed in the Western Conference, finished the abbreviated regular season by winning 11 of their last 13 games before the NHL suspended play on March 12 because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

They then won all three games in the round robin before dispatching with the Chicago Blackhawks in five games in the first round. That means Vegas has won 19 of its past 22.

Lehner is 9-1 since being acquired at the trade deadline in a three-team deal including the Maple Leafs and Blackhawks, and appears to have displaced Marc-André Fleury as the starter.

He made 26 saves on Sunday night in a game where Vancouver had very few good chances.

Almost every year, playoff series lurch back and forth with teams trading the momentum. Often, there hardly is any from one game to the next.

That is what the Canucks are banking on after getting spanked in the opener. They play again Tuesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, the hub site for Western teams.

As dominant as it was, Vegas is going forward with caution.

“Every year every team changes a little bit,” the Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault said. “I think they are a much better team. We have to respect them. [Sunday night] we were just a little bit better. It’s just one game.”