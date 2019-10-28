Shoulder injury sidelines Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko for 5 months

Open this photo in gallery St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko skates against the New York Islanders during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Oct. 14, 2019, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Associated Press

Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will have surgery on his left shoulder and be out at least five months.

General manager Doug Armstrong announced the move Monday and said the procedure will be performed Tuesday on the Russian star, who has been placed on long-term injured reserve.

Tarasenko left last Thursday’s 5-2 win over Los Angeles after getting tangled up with Kings defenceman Sean Walker with about 6 minutes left in the first period. He did not travel with the team for weekend games at Boston and Detroit.

Tarasenko has three goals and seven assists in 10 games this season for the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues.