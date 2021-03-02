Sidney Crosby out of action after being added to COVID-19 protocol list

Open this photo in gallery Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins faces off against Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders during a game at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 28, 2021, in Uniondale, New York. Al Bello/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby will miss Tuesday night’s game against Philadelphia after being placed on the COVID-19 protocol list.

Head coach Mike Sullivan made the announcement Tuesday morning. The Penguins did not hold a morning skate ahead of the game, in line with the league’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The news comes a day after the NHL had a season-low four players in the COVID-19 protocol.

Crosby leads the Penguins with 18 points and is tied for the team lead with seven goals.

Pittsburgh currently sits fifth in the highly competitive East Division, two points behind the Flyers. Philadelphia swept a pair from the Penguins at home to start the season. The cross-state rivals are playing in Pittsburgh on both Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday night’s game will be the first game with fans in attendance at PPG Paints Arena since last March. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf eased coronavirus restrictions on Monday, allowing 15 per cent attendance at indoor venues. The Penguins plan to cap attendance at 2,800 fans.