Sidney Crosby says death of George Floyd ‘cannot be ignored’

Open this photo in gallery Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby skates during a game against the Buffalo Sabres on March 5, 2020, in Buffalo. Jeffrey T. Barnes/The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has added his voice to the chorus of athletes condemning racial injustice.

Crosby released a statement through his charitable foundation’s Twitter page Wednesday, calling the death of George Floyd something that “cannot be ignored.”

Floyd was killed last week when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into the 46-year-old black man’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

His death set off mass protests against racial injustice and police brutality across the United States.

“Racism that exists today in all forms is not acceptable,” Crosby said in the statement. “While I am not able to relate to the discrimination that black and minority communities face daily, I will listen and educate myself on how I can help make a difference.”