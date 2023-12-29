Slovakia 8, Norway 4

Slovakia scored four power-play goals in an 8-4 victory over Norway on Friday at the world junior hockey championship. Servac Petrovsky and Dalibor Dvorsky each had two goals and two assists to lead Slovakia (3-0-0-0) to its third straight victory of the preliminary round. Norway (0-0-0-3) remained winless at the under-20 tournament. Slovakia outshot Norway 35-26.

Finland 4, Latvia 0

Noa Vali stopped 23 shots for the shutout as Finland blanked Latvia. Jere Lassila opened the scoring in the first period and assisted on the three other goals. Jesse Pulkkinen, Kasper Halttunen and Oiva Keskinen rounded out the scoring for the Finns (1-0-0-2), who booked a quarter-final berth with the victory.

United States 4, Czechia 3 (SO)

Isaac Howard opened and closed the scoring for the United States in a close Group B matchup. Howard scored in the first period and had the winner in the seventh round of a shootout. The Americans will play unbeaten Slovakia for the top seed in the group on Sunday. Will Smith and Ryan Chesley had the other goals for the United States (2-1-0-0). Jakub Stancl, Adam Bares and Robin Sapousek tallied for the Czechs (1-0-1-1).