 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Hockey

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Smereck calls for discipline against player who made racist gesture during Ukrainian Hockey League game

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jalen Smereck, an American defenceman for HC Donbass, says he is taking a league of absence until HC Kremenchuk player Andrey Denyskin is 'suspended and removed from the league.'

The Canadian Press

A player who was the target of a racist taunt during a Ukrainian Hockey League game on the weekend says he won’t play in the league again until the opponent who made the gesture is disciplined.

Jalen Smereck, an American defenceman for HC Donbass, says he is taking a league of absence until HC Kremenchuk player Andrey Denyskin is “suspended and removed from the league.”

Denyskin taunted Smereck, who is Black, with a gesture that mimed unpeeling a banana and eating it during a game Sunday between Kremenchuk and Donbass.

Story continues below advertisement

The gesture was captured on video and has been widely circulated. Denyskin was ejected from the game and faces further discipline from the league.

“These situations are very tough and I am a big believer in standing up for what is right,” Smereck posted Tuesday on Instagram. “I have been putting a lot of thought into what comes next for me in my career but as of right now I have decided that I will be taking a personal leave of absence from HC Donbass and I will not play another game in the (Ukrainian Hockey League) until Andrey Denyskin is suspended and removed from the league.”

Denyskin apologized for the gesture in a social media post that has since been deleted.

Donbass said in a statement that it is “outraged” by Denyskin’s actions. The International Ice Hockey Federation and NHL Players’ Association have also condemned the gesture.

“This a direct assault on the ideals and values of our game, and we will ensure that all necessary ethics violation investigations occur to ensure that this behaviour is sanctioned appropriately,” IIHF president Luc Tardif in a statement on Monday.

Smereck, from Detroit, played 17 games last season with the Tucson Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies