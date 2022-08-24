United States

A third head-coaching change in less than two years for the Americans. John Wroblewski replaced Joel Johnson in June after Wroblewski spent two years behind the bench of the Ontario Reign, the ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings. The Americans are without forward Brianna Decker, who broke her leg and tore ligaments during the Olympic tournament. With 80 career world championship points, Hilary Knight is poised to surpass Canadian Hayley Wickenheiser’s 86 for most all-time.

Finland

The Finns return 19 players from the bronze-medal teams in Beijing’s Olympic Games and last year’s world championship in Calgary. Pasi Mustonen, who coached the Finns to world championship silver in 2019, had planned to pass the head-coaching reins to Juuso Toivola for this season. That happened sooner than planned during February’s Olympic tournament because a family illness called Mustonen home. Defender Jenni Hiirikoski’s 14th career world championship will be an IIHF record. She holds the record for games played (75).

Czechia

Coached by two-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist Carla MacLeod, the Czechs’ ace is goaltender Klara Peslarova. She was named top goaltender of the Olympic women’s hockey tournament in February. She’s faced the past three penalty shots taken in the world championship (2017, 2019, 2021) and stopped all of them. The Czechs split a close two-game series with the Finns in July winning 3-2 and falling 4-3.

Sweden

Based on its No. 8 world ranking, the Swedes replace Russia, which is banned by the International Ice Hockey Federation because of that country’s invasion of Ukraine. The Swedes won an Olympic silver medal in 2006, but were relegated in the 2019 world championship. The pandemic prevented them from playing their way back in via lower-division championships. National team players also settled a contract dispute with their federation in 2019.