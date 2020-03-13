Sports executive Ken King was a champion of Calgary

Open this photo in gallery Calgary Flames former president Ken King speaks to reporters about the team's position on the Saddledome in Calgary, Alta., on Sept. 15, 2017. Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Ken King visited the Scotiabank Saddledome for the final time the week before last. The former president and chief executive of the Calgary Flames’ ownership group dropped by to chat with office staff and visited coaches and players in the dressing room.

He had fought cancer for a long while, and likely knew he did not have much time left.

“It wasn’t a coincidence,” Brad Treliving, the Flames general manager, said on Friday. “He always had a great sense of timing.”

On Wednesday, the 68-year-old died from his disease. He leaves behind his wife, Marilyn, daughters Amanda and Jocelin, four grandchildren, and many admirers in the hockey and business worlds.

King, born and raised in Hanley, a tiny Saskatchewan farming community south of Saskatoon, worked in the newspaper business for 30 years. He began his career selling advertising and went on to become the publisher of the Calgary Sun for eight years and the Calgary Herald for three. Previous to that, he held positions with the Pacific Newspaper Group in Vancouver, the Edmonton Sun, the Toronto Sun and United Press.

“I first got to know Ken as a fierce competitor in Calgary and Vancouver and then was honoured to play a role in recruiting him to become publisher of the Calgary Herald, a role he performed with excellence," said Don Babick, a former senior executive in the Southam and Canwest newspaper chains. "Most importantly, I was privileged to call him a friend.”

Once chairman of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, King served on the boards of a long list of community organizations. He was best-known for his association with Calgary Sports and Entertainment, which he joined in 2001 as president and chief executive. Most recently he was the vice-chair of the group, which also owns the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL, the Hitmen of the WHL and the Roughnecks of the National Lacrosse League.

Tributes have poured in since his death was announced Thursday, with everyone from former prime minister Stephen Harper, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and current and former players paying homage.

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Ken King," Harper said. "[He was] a passionate Canadian, champion of our national sport and of the Flames. Ken leaves behind an incredible legacy in the city of Calgary and Alberta.”

Matthew Tkachuk, an alternate captain and winger for the Flames, lionized him on Twitter: “Ken’s passion and love for the city of Calgary is something I will never forget," he wrote.

When he joined Calgary Sports and Entertainment, one of the first tasks King undertook was to organize a Save the Flames campaign. As with teams in other smaller Canadian markets, the club fell upon hard economic times when the dollar plunged to 61 US cents.

“I was working in Vancouver when he got the job in Calgary and called him at seven in the morning,” Brian Burke, the longtime NHL executive, recalled on Friday. He currently works as a studio analyst for Rogers Sportsnet. "I said, ‘Congratulations, you dumb bastard.’

“I admired him as much as I liked him. We got to be really good friends.”

Burke was hired by King in 2013 to be the Flames’ president of hockey operations.

“He was the reason I came there,” Burke said. “I would not have taken the job in Calgary if not for him. He was a giant there and in Alberta both figuratively and literally. He had a deep, booming voice and huge physical presence.”

A towering 6-foot-5, King had a vibrant personality and a gift for gab. If he liked someone, he often gave them a pronounced jab on the shoulder instead of shaking hands.

Burke brought Treliving to Calgary in 2014 to interview for the position of general manager. After Burke met with Treliving, King bound through the door.

“I went to shake his hand and instead he punched me on the shoulder,” Treliving said. “It was a term of endearment and let you know you were in the good book. That was Ken. He was a big man to begin with and his personality was bigger than life.”

Although he didn’t meet him until years later, Treliving said that King will have no greater legacy than the Flames.

“It’s not going too far to say that without him, there is a strong chance that there wouldn’t be a hockey team now in Calgary,” Treliving said. “But he was more than that. If there was something that was good for Calgary or Alberta, he championed the project. He was a community leader.”

Murray Edwards, the chairman of Calgary Sports and Entertainment, remembered him on Thursday as the “right leader at the right time.

"He was a trusted confidant to all of the Flames owners, past and present, and we all learned so much from him. My partners and I will miss our frequent conversations with our dear friend.”

John Bean, the organization’s current president and CEO, called him an amazing friend and mentor.

“He was friendly, but a friendly giant who had vision for of where he wanted to take Calgary Sports and Entertainment."

For 14 years, King had spearheaded a drive to get a new arena and entertainment venue built in Calgary. After many fits and starts, an agreement was reached to build one in December. Although he was very ill, King came to the team’s boardroom to sign the documents.

Through portions of the arena debate, King and Nenshi were at loggerheads. On Friday, the mayor talked about him fondly.

“He was a big guy and had a domineering personality and took command of every room,” Nenshi said. "In me, he met a another big guy with a similar personality and perhaps I did not like it at first. But despite a lot of the stuff that happened with the arena, we got along incredibly well. I am going to miss him.

“Ken had extraordinary accomplishments in media and hockey, but the Ken I know was so much more than that. He loved his city and community very much and was always there to pitch in.”

Treliving said he last spoke with King last week following the NHL general managers’ meetings in Florida. Despite his declining health, he did not complain.

On Sunday, Gary Lawless, a member of the Golden Knights’ broadcast team, texted King. Vegas was in town to play the Flames, and he wanted to catch up with him.

Lawless is a former sports columnist with the Winnipeg Free Press, and he had wagered a bottle of Scotch with King over last year’s CFL playoff game between the Blue Bombers and the Jets.

“I texted him and wanted to know if I could collect,” Lawless said Friday.

He heard back from him during Sunday’s game.

“He wanted me to know he was feeling spiritual,” Lawless said.