 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Stamkos scores, but leaves again, as Bolts beat Stars 5-2

Stephen Whyno
Edmonton
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dallas Stars centre Tyler Seguin screens Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy during the third period in Game 3 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final on Sept. 23, 2020. The Lightning won 5-2.

Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

After seven months sitting on the shelf, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos came back for the Stanley Cup final Wednesday – albeit very briefly – and scored on his first shot on net.

Stamkos, out since Feb. 25 to recover from core muscle surgery and a lower-body injury, made the score 2-0 less than seven minutes in as the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 in Game 3 at Rogers Place.

The Lightning lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Story continues below advertisement

Game 4 is set for Friday and Game 5 just 24 hours after that on Saturday night.

“It was just an amazing experience to share with my teammates ... just to be able to get out into a game and have an impact on a game which a month ago may have never been possible,” said Stamkos, from Markham, Ont.

“I was just really happy to obviously contribute in a game in which I didn’t play too much.”

Stamkos, the 30-year-old two-time winner of the Rocket Richard Trophy as the league’s goal-scoring leader, played on the fourth line with Cedric Paquette and Pat Maroon.

He took a cross-ice pass from defenceman Victor Hedman and, with a burst of speed, slipped through a tiny space between the boards and Dallas defender Esa Lindell, flew in and fired a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle top-shelf far side on Stars goalie Anton Khudobin.

And that was it.

Stamkos played 2:47 in the first period, stayed in the dressing room until well into the second and didn’t leave the bench for the rest of the game, staying on to cheer on his teammates.

Story continues below advertisement

The NHL is not releasing injury information and Stamkos declined to say what caused him to stay off the ice for the balance of the game.

“I wanted to play as much as I could. Obviously there’s an issue that I’ve been working through. We’ll see what happens from here,” he said.

Hedman had a goal a two assists. Ondrej Palat, Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay.

Kucherov also had an assist and continues to lead all playoff scorers with seven goals and 30 points.

Tampa goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 21 shots for his 16th win of the playoffs.

After Stamkos scored, Tampa’s bench erupted in cheers that reverberated throughout the empty Rogers Place. The playoff games are being played without spectators to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was amazing to have (Stamkos) back on the ice,” said Hedman.

“You can see the reaction on the ice and on our bench when he scored that goal. This is how much he means to us as a teammate, as a leader, and as a friend. Super happy for him.”

Jason Dickinson and Miro Heiskanen replied for Dallas. Khudobin turned away 24-of-29 shots and was replaced by Jake Oettinger for the start of the third period when the score was 5-1. Khudobin is 13-8 in the 2020 post-season.

Dallas defenceman John Klingberg, asked about the lift Stamkos gave the Tampa bench, said, "It’s the Stanley Cup final. We all play with emotion.

“We got on our heels a little bit in the second period. We’re just going to take that momentum back in the next game, come hard at them and even the series.”

Kucherov opened the scoring when Heiskanen lost the puck at his own blueline. Kucherov pounced on it and fired a low missile blocker-side on a breakaway.

Story continues below advertisement

Dallas got on the board before the period was out. Roope Hintz stole the puck in the Tampa end and dished it to Dickinson for a short-handed one-timer from the top of the left faceoff circle.

Tampa took control for good in the second period, outshooting Dallas 21-4 and adding three more goals.

Hedman scored on the power play, firing a shot from the slot through traffic. Kucherov then fed a streaking Point on a 3-on-1 for Point’s 11th goal of the playoffs. Palat then tucked in the puck on a goalmouth scramble.

In the third period, Dallas made it 5-2 when the puck bounced in on a goalmouth melee. Heiskanen got credit.

Stamkos is in his 12th season with the Lightning. He produced 29 goals and 66 points in the regular season, which was cut short on March 12 due to the spread of COVID-19.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies