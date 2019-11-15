 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Stars beat Canucks 4-2, for sixth win in last seven games

Jim Morris
Vancouver, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dallas Stars centre Tyler Seguin (91) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers (57) during second period NHL action in Vancouver.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Tyler Seguin scored a goal and added an assist as the Dallas Stars defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 Thursday night for their sixth win in seven games.

Justin Dowling, Alexander Radulov and Blake Comeau also scored for Dallas (10-8-2). Joe Pavelski and Miro Heiskanen both added two assists. The Stars, who beat the Flames 3-1 Wednesday night in Calgary, are 6-0-1 in their last seven matches.

Jake Virtanen and Troy Stecher scored for the Canucks (10-7-3). Vancouver has one win in its last six games (1-4-1).

Story continues below advertisement

Anton Khudobin made 32 saves for Dallas. Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots.

Seguin scored on a pretty three-way passing play with 1:49 left in the second period to give Dallas a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes. He carried the puck up the ice, then dropped it to Pavelski, who passed to Heiskanen. He tapped it back to Seguin, who had an open back door for just his second goal in 16 games.

Comeau had put the Stars ahead 2-0 at 4:03 of the second. He skated around Stecher then, falling to the ice, put a backhand under Markstrom’s glove. It was his first goal in six games this year.

Virtanen cut the lead to one at 5:21. He made a drop pass that Tanner Pearson blasted at the goal. Khudobin made the save but gave up a big rebound, which Virtanen put into the gapping net.

Stecher tied the game at 11:30 with a shot from the blueline that changed direction.

Dowling scored the game’s first goal at 3:45 of the opening period. The 29-year-old from Calgary skated between two Canuck defencemen and took a feather pass from Seguin. He then used a toe drag and lifted the puck over Markstrom for his second goal in as many nights.

NOTES: Vancouver played without centres Jay Beagle (lower-body injury) and Brandon Sutter (groin strain). … Tyler Graovac, a callup from the AHL Utica Comets, was inserted into the lineup. … Dallas forward Andrew Cogliano, who left Wednesday’s game with an injury, took the warmup but didn’t play. He was replaced by Rhett Gardner. … Dallas defenceman Roman Polak played his first game since fracturing his sternum in the season’s opening game. … Canuck defenceman Jordie Benn faced his brother and former Stars teammate Jamie Benn. … Actor Bill Murray was in the crowd for a second consecutive game.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter