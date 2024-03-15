The Concordia Stingers continued their storybook season Thursday, blanking the Saskatchewan Huskies 4-0 at the U Sports women’s hockey championship.

Jordyn Verbeek stopped all 26 shots she faced for the top-seeded squad. Emilie Lussier scored twice, while Rosalie Begin-Cyr and Emmy Fecteau also found the back of the net.

The eighth-seeded Huskies got 37 saves from goalie Camryn Drever.

The Stingers posted a perfect 25-0-0 regular-season record before capturing the RSEQ title.

Thursday’s other quarterfinal saw the Waterloo Warriors wallop the St. Francis Xavier X-Women 6-1, with Tatum James scoring a hat trick and adding an assist.

The No. 4 Warriors will face the Stingers in semifinal action on Saturday.

Friday’s quarterfinals will pit the No. 7 Montreal Carabins against the second-ranked UBC Thunderbirds, followed by a tilt between the sixth-ranked Toronto Varsity Blues and the No. 3 New Brunswick Reds.