Stone scores in overtime as Canada rallies to beat Switzerland in world hockey championship quarter-final

Mark Stone scored in overtime to give Canada a dramatic 3-2 win over Switzerland in a quarter-final at the world hockey championship.
Canada’s Damon Severson tied it with 0.4 seconds left in regulation on a goal that was confirmed by video review.
In the 3-on-3 overtime, Stone got a step on a Swiss defender and put a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois behind goalie Leonardo Genoni to win it.
Stone’s seventh goal of the tournament came at 5:07 of the 10-minute period. If neither team scored, there would have been a shootout.
The tying goal came with Canada goalie Matt Murray was pulled for an extra attacker, Severson’s shot from the point dribbled over the goal-line after it hit Genoni’s pad and blocker. After a video review that lasted about five minutes, it was confirmed as a goal.
Canada (7-1) has now won seven games in a row. Canada finished first in Pool A, while Switzerland (4-4) was fourth in Pool B.
Canada finished fourth last year after losing to Switzerland in the semi-finals before dropping the bronze-medal game against the United States.
Nico Hischier gave Switzerland a 2-1 lead with three seconds left in the second period. The first overall pick by the New Jersey Devils in the 2017 NHL draft, Hischier put a rebound past Murray with Switzerland on a power play.
Canada was playing without top scorer Anthony Mantha, who received a one-game suspension for his hit to the head on American Colin White in the final game of the preliminary round.
Stone, a Vegas Golden Knights forward, tied it at 1-1 when he tipped a Dante Fabbro shot past Genoni at 5:45 of the second period.
Sven Andrighetto cashed in on the power play to open the scoring for Switzerland with 1:54 left in the first.
Russia beat the United States 4-3 in another quarter-final on Thursday.
Finland was scheduled to play Sweden and Germany was set to meet the Czech Republic in the other quarter-finals later Thursday.
The semi-finals are Saturday and the final is Sunday.