Stone scores twice against hometown team as Senators topple Jets 5-2

Open this photo in gallery Ottawa Senators centre Matt Duchene (95) is chased by Winnipeg Jets centre Jack Roslovic (28) during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

Winnipeg native Mark Stone scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 win over the Jets on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Zack Smith also scored for the Senators (21-29-5). Anders Nilsson made 44 saves in his second straight start.

Duchene played in his 700th NHL game Saturday. The Senators centre has 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in his past 13 games.

Bryan Little and Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets (34-18-3), who have lost three straight (0-2-1) for the first time this season. Laurent Brossoit stopped 27 shots.

The Jets looked to get back in the game, but couldn’t take advantage of an early power play in the third. Winnipeg dominated the play, hemming the Senators in at one point for nearly two minutes, but still couldn’t capitalize.

The Senators put the game out of reach as Smith, with his first goal since Dec. 11, made it 5-1 with under five minutes remaining. Morrissey scored in the final minute of play for the Jets, but Winnipeg’s comeback stopped there.

Trailing 2-0, the Jets scored two minutes into the second period as a couple defensive miscues allowed Patrik Laine to find Little, who beat Nilsson with a one-timer.

But the Senators regained the two-goal lead on a power play midway through the period as Stone, with his second of the game, beat Brossoit high glove side.

The Senators made it 4-1 three minutes later. Brossoit appeared to have the puck, but it trickled through his pads and Duchene buried it for his 25th of the season.

The Senators got off to a great start, taking a 2-0 first-period lead.

Chris Tierney found Stone, who quickly fired off a wrist shot past Brossoit early in the period and Dzingel made it 2-0 at the 12-minute mark going post and in.

Notes: Ottawa’s Darren Archibald was a healthy scratch. Winnipeg scratched Dmitry Kulikov, Nic Petan, Sami Niku.