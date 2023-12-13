Open this photo in gallery: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson attempts to make a save against the Calgary Flames during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime on Dec. 12, 2023.Stephen R. Sylvanie/Reuters

Mark Stone scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Chandler Stephenson, Ivan Barbashev and William Karlsson also scored for the Golden Knights while Logan Thompson made 27 saves. Stone also had two assists for a four-point game.

Yegor Sharangovich scored twice and Mackenzie Weegar and Nazem Kadri scored goals for the Flames, while Dustin Wolf stopped 34 shots.

The Golden Knights, who have won four in a row and lead the NHL with 45 points, improved to 9-1 all-time when hosting Calgary.

Vegas extended its point streak to nine games, now 6-0-3 since Nov. 27. It was the seventh time in 13 games the Golden Knights went to extra time.

Weegar ignited things for the Flames when he one-timed a long rebound from Thompson’s pad save from the top of the right circle. Weegar now has a point in seven of his last eight games and has scored in three straight meetings against Vegas, including the overtime winner last month in Calgary.

Stephenson put Vegas on the board later in the first when he was positioned perfectly in the middle of a goal-mouth scramble during a power play. Dennis Gilbert’s block bounced around in front of the net and Stephenson punched home the rebound.

The Flames got the lead back in the second period when Connor Zary’s shot from the slot caromed off Kadri and past Thompson.

Barbashev snared a loose puck from the slot and scored less than three minutes later to tie it again.

Sharangovich put the Flames ahead late in the period when his shot from the top of the right circle trickled through Thompson’s pads.

Stone tied the game early in the third period when he skated down the slot, took a pass from William Karlsson and went forehand-backhand to beat Wolf.

Karlsson’s shot from his knees with a little less than four minutes remaining in the game gave the Golden Knights their first lead of the game, but Sharangovich’s second goal with an extra attacker on the ice with one minute left tied the game for fourth time.

Up next

Flames: Conclude a three-game road trip in Minnesota on Thursday.

Golden Knights: Host Buffalo on Friday.