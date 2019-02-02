Streaking Winnipeg Jets blast past Anaheim Ducks in 9-3 victory

Open this photo in gallery Feb 2, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) shoots on Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) in the first period at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Jack Roslovic delivered his first career hat trick and Bryan Little added two goals as the Winnipeg Jets came out fast with a six-goal first period and rolled to a 9-3 victory Saturday in the first game since the All-Star break for the visiting Anaheim Ducks.

Roslovic had two first-period goals, while Little had one. Andrew Copp, Blake Wheeler and Brendan Lemieux also scored in the opening period as Ducks All-Star goaltender John Gibson was pulled less than 18 minutes into the game after giving up the six goals on 14 shots.

It was the first time in franchise history the Jets scored six goals in the first period. It was also the most goals the Jets have scored in a home game in franchise history.

The Ducks gave up nine goals in a game for the third time in their 25-year history. They have never given up 10. The six goals allowed in the opening period was a Ducks franchise record.

The offensively challenged Ducks expected a potential scoring influx with the return of Corey Perry, Jakob Silfverberg and Patrick Eaves from injury, but were in a deep 6-0 hole before Nick Ritchie broke through 1:32 into the second period for his seventh of the season.

Ritchie then had an assist on a second-period goal from Daniel Sprong, his ninth, but barely a minute later, the Jets answered with a goal from Tyler Myers, his fifth, as the Jets built a 7-2 advantage. Roslovic’s third goal came with 21 seconds remaining in the second period.

Unlike the Ducks, who went on break immediately before All-Star weekend festivities, the Jets took a majority of their break well in advance of the midseason exhibition. The Jets were playing for the fourth time since the All-Star Game, going 3-1.

Winnipeg is 7-2 over its last nine games and is on a three-game winning streak. The Jets are also on a season-high seven-game home winning streak.

The Ducks, who entered with just 2.9 goals per game, have lost 15 of their last 17 games and dropped the first game of a five-game road trip. Devin Shore scored a third-period goal, his sixth of the season and first since joining the Ducks from the Dallas Stars in a January trade.

Roslovic’s first career multi-goal game gave him seven on the season, with six coming in his last five games. He scored all three goals Saturday on the power play. Wheeler scored his 10th of the season and Lemieux delivered his seventh. Little now has 13 goals.

It was the 1,499th career game as an NHL head coach for the Jets’ Paul Maurice. He will become the sixth NHL head coach to reach 1,500 games Tuesday at home against the San Jose Sharks.