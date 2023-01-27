Auston Matthews waits for a faceoff against the New York Rangers on Jan. 25 in Toronto. The Maple Leafs star will miss at least three weeks with a sprained knee.Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Sheldon Keefe noticed that Auston Matthews laboured a bit during the Maple Leafs’ overtime victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday. The team’s star centre logged just under 22 minutes of ice time, however, so Toronto’s head coach wasn’t overly concerned.

“I saw him in a little discomfort a couple of times but didn’t think much of it at the time,” Keefe said Friday after the club announced Matthews would miss at least three weeks owing to a sprained knee.

On Thursday the 25-year-old woke up sore and underwent an MRI that revealed the injury.

“I’m not certain if there was one specific incident where it occurred or anything like that,” Keefe said.

Matthews, who scored the most goals in the National Hockey League in each of the past two seasons, sat out Friday night’s contest against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena and will likely be sidelined for another eight or nine games thereafter.

He has played well thus far – 25 goals and 28 assists in 47 games – and was selected to participate in the all-star game in Sunrise, Fla., on Feb. 4.

Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers was chosen on Friday to take Matthews’s place.

“It came as a surprise to me,” John Tavares, Toronto’s captain, said Friday after he learned about the injury. “It’s unfortunate. Auston is one of the best players in the world and the impact he makes is tremendous.

“Hopefully he will get back here as quickly as possible. I know he will do everything that needs to be done to do that and be ready to play.”

Tavares was to centre the top line with Michael Bunting and Mitch Marner on Friday night and is poised to play in his 1,000 regular-season NHL game on Sunday when Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals come to town.

Tavares has nearly averaged a point per game for 14 seasons – and had 21 goals and 27 assists this season before the outing against Ottawa.

“It is hard to believe,” Tavares said this week about the looming milestone. “When you play hockey it is always a work in progress. You never fully have it figured out. That is just part of the journey.

“You have to continue to adapt and get better.”

Tavares, 32, was the first player chosen in the 2009 draft and spent nine years with the New York Islanders. He signed as a free agent with the Maple Leafs in the summer of 2018.

“I knew John for a long time playing against him and skated with him throughout the summer a few times,” Mark Giordano, Toronto’s 39-year-old defenceman, said. “The thing that stands out about him is his approach. He puts the work in. He is a great example to all of the young guys here.”

Giordano played in his 1,000th NHL game last March with the Seattle Kraken. Tavares will be the 375th player in history to reach that mark.

“It’s exciting,” Giordano said. “You start looking at the guys who have done it and it is not a huge list. It is a hard thing to do.

“It was a very proud moment for myself and my family and I am sure John is looking forward to it. I am sure he has had it circled on his calendar.”

The Maple Leafs are well positioned for the playoffs with a little more than one-third of the regular season left. They are second in the Atlantic Division behind Boston and ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins are always a challenge and will come to Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday to face a Toronto team without Matthews and a host of defencemen.

“If there is anything we have learned about our team this season it is that we have been resilient no matter who has been in or out of the lineup,” Keefe said. “You have to play differently. You don’t talk about it, you just prepare.”

Mitch Marner, Matthews’s sidekick on the first line, said he noticed something was wrong with him on Wednesday.

“He knew but he worked through it,” Marner said. “Then we got the news back and it is a little more severe than everyone thought.

“These are tough shoes to fill but we have a lot of skill and talent and will do a very good job at it. We just have to make sure everyone steps up.”