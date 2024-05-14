Susanna Tapani scores her second OT winner of the series to help Boston advance to the PWHL finals

Open this photo in gallery: Boston forward Susanna Tapani, rear, celebrates her overtime goal against Montreal in a PWHL playoff hockey game. Boston won 3-2 on May 14, 2024, in Lowell, Mass.Mark Stockwell/The Associated Press

Susanna Tapani scored her second overtime winner of the series to help Boston rally past Montreal 3-2 on Tuesday night and advance to the Professional Women’s Hockey League championship series.

Boston, which swept Montreal in the best-of-five series, will play for the inaugural Walter Cup against either Minnesota or Toronto.

Boston has won five consecutive games, while Montreal ended the season on a four-game losing streak.

Tapani’s game-winning goal came just 62 seconds into the extra period. Alina Muller cut back to the middle of the ice for a shot that bounced off the pad of Ann-Renee Desbiens and Tapani was left open at the back door for an easy tap in.

Tapani also won Game 1 on Thursday when she pounced on a loose puck in the blue paint for the first overtime goal in PWHL playoff history.

Five of the seven games between the two teams this season went to overtime, including the longest game in PWHL history at over 111 minutes on Saturday that Taylor Wenczkowski clinched in triple overtime.

Aerin Frankel, who set a PWHL saves record for a second straight game with a 56-save performance on Saturday, kept Boston in Game 3 after falling behind 2-0 in the second period. She finished with 32 saves.