Suzuki scores in overtime as Habs beat Leafs 4-3 to force Game 6

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Canadiens centre Nick Suzuki scores the game winning goal on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell during overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Toronto on May 27, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Maple Leafs will have to wait for another chance to win their first playoff series in 17 years after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto rallied from 3-0 down to send the game to sudden death but fell just short as Montreal staved off elimination and set up a sixth game between the long-time rivals on Saturday at the Bell Centre.

Nick Suzuki beat Toronto goalie Jack Campbell on a 2-on-0 with an assist from Cole Caufield 59 seconds into extra time to give the Canadiens the win.

Joel Armia scored twice in the first period and Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal early in the second before the Maple Leafs staged a furious rally. Zach Hyman got one back on a short backhand with 13:38 remaining in the second, and then Jake Muzzin scored on a one-timer and a deflection five minutes apart in the third.

The lumbering defenceman had four goals in 53 games during the COVID-shortened regular season.

After winning the opener, the Canadiens lost three successive times and still trail the best-of-seven confrontation 3-2. Saturday’s game will be the first in well over a year in which either team will play before fans. Approximately 2,500 spectators will be allowed in Montreal’s home rink.

Wayne Simmonds had an opportunity to put Toronto ahead four and a half minutes into the game but had a shot from the left flank clank off the crossbar. Armia scored off a turnover less than a minute later on a wrist shot from 30 feet away that flew over the glove of Campbell. Armia then tapped in a rebound with 11:42 left in the first period to make it 2-0. Campbell was sprawled in the crease and without his stick when the puck went in.

The Canadiens scored only four goals in the first four games and had just two in the previous three. Armia’s two came in a span of a little more than three minutes. They were his first two of the series. Don’t try to figure it out; there is no logic to hockey.

Montreal’s Carey Price, who Toronto’s Jason Spezza this week called the best goalie of this generation, thwarted a dangerous chance by Mitch Marner, and turned away William Nylander twice in the last 20 seconds of the first period. It was the fastest-paced 20 minutes of the series so far.

Nylander had goals in each of the first four games of the postseason and needed another in a fifth to equal the franchise record established in 1993 by Dave Andreychuk. He didn’t get it.

The teams headed to their dressing rooms during the first intermission with Toronto in arrears 2-0. The Maple Leafs were outshot 14-8.

Kotkaniemi made it 3-0 Montreal with a backhand with 15:08 left in the second period. Hyman then got one back for the Maple Leafs, as John Tavares cheered from his seat.

The Maple Leafs captain was on hand for the first time since he suffered a concussion and knee injury in the series opener. He skated at the club’s practice facility for the first time since then on Thursday but is still considered to be out indefinitely.

Muzzin then came up big, and the game went to overtime for the first time in the series.

Toronto expected the Canadiens to play their best game of the series, and it was.

Price stopped 32 shots; Campbell stopped 26.

“You can’t let the situation get too big for you,” Montreal forward Brendan Gallagher said after the morning skate. “You just have to block out everything else and focus on winning the game. It is pretty daunting as a whole, so you have to break it down.”

Toronto’s last series-clinching victory was on April 20, 2004, at Air Canada Centre when they earned a 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators in Game 7 of the conference quarter-finals. Joe Nieuwendyk scored twice in that game, including the winning goal, and Ed Belfour made 36 saves. Only one player from that contest remains in the NHL: the Capitals’ 44-year-old Zdeno Chara and Washington is out of the playoffs.

The Leafs will have two more chances to win this series. They have been eliminated in the first round in three of the past four years, and were knocked out of the Stanley Cup qualifying tournament last year.

The Winnipeg Jets await the winner of Toronto-Montreal after their surprise sweep of Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers in the North Division’s other first-round series.

“We have played in [these] games before and they go down to the wire,” Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly said in the morning. “We understand what’s at stake, the opportunity we have in front of us, and what it is going to take to get the job done.

“It is important that we prepare. They are going to come with their best and we have to match it. You have to be prepared for anything. They are going to come out hard and they are going to play as a team their best game. Their season is on the line, so we have to be ready for that.”

Montreal hung on for its life. Literally.

“You don’t want the season to end,” Gallagher said. “You want to continue to do this and survive one more game. You feel good when you are able to do that.”