Sweden’s world junior win streak snaps with 4-3 OT loss to Russia

Russia snapped Sweden’s extended win streak at the world junior hockey championship Wednesday, clinching a 4-3 overtime victory in Edmonton.
Marat Khusnutdinov scored the game winner with just 5.6 seconds left in extra time.
Yegor Afanasiev, Rodion Amirov and Kirill Kirsanov all scored in regulation and Russia’s record improved to 2-1-0-1 (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, losses).
Sweden (2-0-1-0) forced the three-on-three overtime when, with a minute left on the clock, New Jersey Devils prospect Alexander Holtz released a rocket of a shot that bounced off the shin of Noel Gunler and into the Russian net.
Holtz and Vancouver Canucks prospect Arvid Costmar also scored in regulation.
Sweden went into Wednesday’s game having won 54 straight in group play at the tournament.
The Swedes will face the U.S. in a final preliminary round game on Thursday. Russia will play in the quarter-finals Saturday.
GERMANY 5, SWITZERLAND 4
Germany withstood a late barrage to beat Switzerland 5-4 and improve to 1-1-0-2 in preliminary round play.
The victory secured the Germans a spot in Saturday’s quarter-finals.
Buffalo Sabres prospect John-Jason Peterka opened the scoring 4:38 in, added a second goal before the end of the first period, and completed his hat trick with an empty-net strike late in the third.
Tim Stutzle, picked third overall by the Ottawa Senators at this year’s NHL draft, had two goals and three assists for the Germans.
Germany was up 5-2 with less than three minutes on the clock, but Switzerland (0-0-0-4) refused to go quietly, with Noah Meier and Simon Knak adding goals in the final minutes.
Noah Delemont and Ronny Daehler also scored for the Swiss.
Germany’s Florian Bugl stopped 31-of-35 shots, and Thibault Fatton made 20 saves for Switzerland.
FINLAND 6, SLOVAKIA 0
Finland improved to 3-0 with a 6-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday at Rogers Place.
The win sets up a showdown with Canada (3-0) for first place in Group A on New Year’s Eve.
Samuel Helenius scored two goals for Finland, while Santeri Hatakka, Kasper Simontaival, Topi Niemela and Anton Lundell added singles.
Finland outshot Slovakia 50-12.
Slovakia finished the preliminary round with one regulation win, one overtime loss and two regulation losses. The team has secured a spot in the quarter-finals.