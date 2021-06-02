Tavares speaks publicly for first time since frightening collision against Canadiens

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares during the warm up before Game 1 of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on May 20, 2021. John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

John Tavares spoke publicly on Wednesday for the first time since he was injured in the opening game of the Maple Leafs playoff series with the Canadiens two weeks ago. Tavares is still recovering from a concussion that occurred during a frightening collision with Montreal’s Corey Perry.

Tavares had just been knocked down by another player when Perry tried to leap over him. Perry’s knee struck Tavares in the head and left him unconscious while he was tended to by medical staff from both teams.

The Maple Leafs’ captain was taken by ambulance to a hospital and was released the following morning. He missed the rest of the series with Montreal and had just resumed practice when Toronto was eliminated on Monday in seven games. Tavares also banged up one of his knees on the play.

The 30-year-old said he has seen a few pictures from the incident but has not watched a video replay of it. The collision was shown on television that night numerous times from various angles.

Players from both teams watched in concerned silence as he received emergency care and was then wheeled out of Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher.

“I don’t remember the hit,” Tavares said. “I remember the whole day up, and my first couple of shifts of the game. I have a memory being out on the stretcher and in the ambulance but it is very vague.”

Tavares said that Perry reached out to him immediately after the game. He said he has no sense that either Perry or Ben Chiarot – the other Canadiens player involved – intended to hurt him or that it was a dirty play.

“I’ve never been through anything close to it,” Tavares said. “I know how traumatic it was for my family, and how many times they saw it [on a replay]. I realize it was a very significant situation. I don’t think anyone has recommended that I look at it.”

Tavares said it was hard to watch as his teammates lost the first-round series after jumping out to a 3-1 lead. The Maple Leafs have not advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2004.

“It was tough not to be a part of it,” Tavares said. “It is really hard to put into context the disappointment and the devastation that losing brought to our group.

“We had a strong belief in wanting to accomplish something special and get over the hurdle of not only this season but years past. We feel we have let our fan base down.”