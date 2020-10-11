 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Hockey

Taylor Hall to sign one-year, $8-million deal with Sabres

John Wawrow
Buffalo, N.Y.
The Associated Press
In this Feb. 17, 2020, file photo, Arizona Coyotes left wing Taylor Hall (91) is shown during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, in Glendale, Ariz.

The Associated Press

Taylor Hall is betting on himself and choosing a surprising destination.

Hall agreed Sunday night to sign an $8 million, one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced.

Hall joins his fourth NHL organization since being the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft. He’s reuniting with Sabres coach Ralph Krueger, for whom he played the 2013 lockout-shortened season with the Edmonton Oilers.

Buffalo is Hall’s third team in two years after the New Jersey Devils traded him to the Arizona Coyotes in the middle of last season. The 28-year-old has played in just five career playoff games.

