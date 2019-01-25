The Canucks hit the all-star break with an unusual sensation – optimism

Open this photo in gallery Vancouver Canucks' Antoine Roussel, left, and Ben Hutton celebrate after a victory over the Florida Panthers in Vancouver on Jan. 13, 2019. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Before the start of the current NHL season, fans of the Vancouver Canucks found themselves in a familiar mood: desultory.

Their funk had some association with the surprise ouster of team icon Trevor Linden as club president over the summer. But it had more to do with the off-season manoeuvrings of the club’s general manager, Jim Benning. Canucks Nation always knows better than the brass, and the expensive free-agent signings of veterans Jay Beagle and Antoine Roussel made no sense to the fans.

When Benning said he’d brought these players in to provide the kind of grit and experience that comes in handy come playoff time he was nearly laughed out of the market. You could almost hear the fans mocking him in their best Jim Mora voice: “Playoffs? Don’t talk to me about playoffs. Playoffs?”

Except here we are, a little more than halfway through the season and with the team starting a much-needed nine-day break, the Canucks are sitting at the edge of a playoff spot. Playoffs? Yep, playoffs.

Of course, there is plenty of time left for a late-season swoon – the team had similar point totals at this stage in the three previous seasons and ended up with draft lottery picks – but even if that is to take place, this year’s iteration of the Canucks has the fan base more excited than it has been in years. And much of the giddiness surrounds the spectacular play of prized rookie Elias Pettersson.

Pettersson stopped being a league surprise some time ago. Now, the game plan of Canucks opponents is to stop him. So far, various strategies to do just that have mostly failed. With 23 goals and 22 assists, he sits comfortably atop the rookie scoring race and is the odds-on favourite to win the Calder Trophy. If he hadn’t lost 11 games to injury, his totals would be even more remarkable. There hasn’t been this much excitement around one player on the team since Pavel Bure.

Behind Pettersson, the team has another sniper teams need to worry about, Brock Boeser. His season has been overshadowed somewhat by Pettersson’s accomplishments. It has also been undermined by injury; he’s missed two more games than the sensational rookie who is his centre on the team’s most dangerous line. (Their left winger has often included Nikolay Goldobin, a talented Russian whose play has been erratic at best).

And then there is centre Bo Horvat, the fourth-year player who is destined, it seems, to be the Canucks’ next captain. The 23-year-old possesses the soul of someone much older and wiser, a natural leader who learned from two of the best: Daniel and Henrik Sedin. Arriving next year is the much-touted, puck-moving defenceman Quinn Hughes, currently starring at the University of Michigan. Together, this group represents a nucleus around which you might build a championship team.

Not that anyone is going there quite yet. The defence remains a question mark after you get beyond veterans Alex Edler and Chris Tanev. Young players they hoped would be further along by now remain frustratingly inconsistent, Jake Virtanen being chief among them. But Benning has also made a few deft moves that have helped bolster his lineup. On that front, there might be none better than his pickup of Josh Leivo from the Toronto Maple Leafs for very little.

Getting to the playoffs this year would be an unexpected bonus, and a great training ground for the very young, core leadership group. Looking further ahead, Benning and company will be eyeing one of the most talented free-agent crops in years, which includes Erik Karlsson, Artemi Panarin and Mark Stone.

But they’ll be heavy competition for those names if they do, indeed, test the market.

The Canucks head into the all-star break coming off a 5-2 home loss on Wednesday to the Carolina Hurricanes. It wasn’t even close. The score actually flattered the home side.

Which is why the fans aren’t budgeting for playoff tickets just yet. Against Carolina, the Canucks made the kind of sloppy, bone-headed plays that a young team does. The defence, in particular, looked soft and out of sorts. Coach Travis Green has done a brilliant job bringing some structure to the Canucks’ play this season, but occasionally his players go rogue and end up getting flattened in the process.

Still, you don’t hear the fans complaining after a loss like that in the same way you would have even a year ago. It’s because they actually see something good forming on the horizon, see a future that looks brighter than it has in a long time.