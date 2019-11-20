 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

The changing Leafs – how the latest changes impacts Toronto’s season

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sheldon Keefe has been named head coach of AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Terry Wilson/OHL Images

The old coach: Mike Babcock, 56, was 9-10-4 in 2019-20 for the Maple Leafs. Babcock, who has a career record of 700-418-183, picked up his last victory for the Leafs on Nov. 7. Hired as part of a massive rebuild, Babcock went 173-133-45 as the Toronto bench boss. After signing the richest coaching contract in NHL history – one worth US$50-million over eight years – Babcock got Toronto to the playoffs the past three seasons after the franchise bottomed out in 2015-16, but was unable to advance beyond the first round.

The new coach: Sheldon Keefe, 39, who has a long history with general manager Kyle Dubas, was in his fifth season as head coach of the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. Keefe was 199-89-31 with the Marlies and helped secure the franchise’s first Calder Cup championship in 2018. Keefe has coached a number of current Leafs when they were with the farm team. He is the 31st head coach in franchise history.

The departed, the survivors: Toronto’s past four in-season coach firings – Pat Burns, Ron Wilson, Randy Carlyle and now Babcock – all took place with the team on the road. There were no other changes announced behind the bench on Wednesday, meaning assistants Dave Hakstol and Paul McFarland keep their jobs for now.

Story continues below advertisement

The why: The Leafs are 0-5-1 in their past six games, including five successive losses in regulation. Toronto fell 4-2 to the Golden Knights in Vegas on Tuesday after an embarrassing 6-1 defeat on Saturday in Pittsburgh. The team has a star-studded forward group led by Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner and William Nylander, a defence corps headlined by Morgan Rielly, Tyson Barrie and Jake Muzzin, and goalie Frederik Andersen. In fact, Toronto’s Big 4 forwards chewed up nearly half of the US$81.5-million cap. The Leafs’ power play currently ranks 18th over all, while the penalty kill sits 27th.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter